55-year-old man injured in hit and run in York

A 55-year-old man has been injured after a hit and run in York.

A man was hit by a dark coloured estate card as he crossed the road at the junction of Tadcaster Road onto Knavesmire Road at about 10.45pm on Tuesday, March 5.

The driver of the car did not stop after hitting the man and drove off.

-> Hull man charged with voyeurism and stealing sex toys charged with seven more offences

The pedestrian was taken to York Hospital for mild facial injuries and cuts to his arms and legs.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening and he has since been discharged.

The police are appealing for witnesses and information on the driver or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Ellison.

-> Yorkshire Police officer’s warning after devastated teen girls ‘nudes’ shared by boys

