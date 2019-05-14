59-year-old woman dies in West Yorkshire house fire

A 59-year-old woman has died after a house fire in West Yorkshire.

Firefighters went to a house fire in Canford Road, Bradford, after an emergency call was received at about 4pm on Friday, May 10.

Crews from Bingley, Odsal and Stanningley attended the semi-detached house.

A 59-year-old woman was given emergency first aid at the scene but died.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

A Fire Investigation Officer attended the scene.

Area Manager for Service Delivery, Chris Kirby, said: “Firefighters attended the scene and despite their very best efforts, sadly the female occupier could not be saved.

“Our condolences go out to her friends and family at this difficult time.

“We will be providing a full report to the Coroner which will examine the circumstances that led to the fire.”

-> Van driver dies after crash with lorry on M62

-> Sheffield police officer involved in Christmas Day horror crash ‘made series of errors' on night he was involved in horror crash which left two dead