£60,000 worth of cannabis seized in Hull drugs raid

More than 150 cannabis plants worth up to £60,000 have been found at a property in Hull as part of an ongoing investigation by police.

Sixty four mature cannabis plants and 105 smaller plants were found at the address off Brecon Street during a raid by Humberside Police.

Some of the cannabis plants that were found during a police raid.

It was fitted out with equipment used to cultivate the drug. No-one was at the property but it’s thought that between £50,000 and £60,000 worth of cannabis has been seized.

It comes as a 48-year-old man from Hull was stopped and arrested by plain clothes officers following a suspected drug deal in the street yesterday.

The officers were on Reynoldson Street in Hull just before midday when they witnessed a suspected drug deal.

Using powers under section 32 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act a property was searched on Endsleigh Villas where approximately 40 wraps of what’s though to be heroin and crack were found.

The man was also found in possession of more than £300 in cash. He was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug and released under investigation.