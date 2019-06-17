A job like no other! Meet the winners of the West Yorkshire Police Awards 2019

They have put their own lives on the line to save and protect the public with many going above and beyond to make sure West Yorkshire is a safe place to live. Their dedication to front line policing, complex investigations and protecting vulnerable victims of crime are among some of the achievements that were honoured at the West Yorkshire Police Awards 2019.

The annual awards ceremony, held at The Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United Football Club recognised the accolades of police officers, PCSOs, staff, volunteers and members from the Special Constabulary.

There were 14 awards up for grabs on the evening, including the Award for Extraordinary Public Service, PCSO of the Year, Contribution to Neighbourhood Policing, Police Bravery, Team of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Temporary Chief Constable John Robins said: "This event is always a very special occasion. It gives us an opportunity not just to celebrate some truly remarkable individual and team achievements but also allows us to reflect upon the tremendous effort our staff make day in, day out to serve communities.

"Policing is often referred to as a family and the most important part of West Yorkshire Police is its people. I want us to continue to grow our reputation as an organisation that is inclusive and truly representative of the communities we are so proud to serve and as an organisation that cares about the well-being of its officers and staff, a place where people want to work,"

“These awards show some of the great work that goes on everyday across the force in what has been an extremely challenging 12 months.”

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson attended the ceremony to present a number of awards.

He said: “I am always humbled by the tremendous work undertaken by officers, staff and volunteers alongside our partners across West Yorkshire.

“These awards really typify the high levels of professionalism and compassion demonstrated, often under the most challenging and complex of circumstances.

“Hearing the stories of all those nominated for these awards truly brings home the levels of dedication and personal commitment in keeping people safe and feeling safe.

“Certainly from my own experience and visits across our communities, I know that it does not go unnoticed and is making a genuine difference to people’s lives. Which is rightly recognised with these annual awards.”

The list of winners in full:

Award for Extraordinary Public Service - John Brooksbank

John was recognised for his dedication during Operation Tendersea - an extended investigation into Child Sexual Exploitation. The operation saw 20 men convicted for more than 200 years in 2018 over the grooming and sexual abuse of children in Huddersfield.

Adams McGill Award for Protection of Vulnerable Victims - Forced Marriage Investigation and Conviction – Bangladesh

The officers were recognised for their ground-breaking work in support of victims and communities who suffer Forced Marriage and Honour Based Abuse.

The team secured the first conviction of a Yorkshire mother and father who lured their 19-year-old daughter to Bangladesh in an attempt to marry her cousin and have a baby with him.

The couple, who cannot be named, were jailed following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in June, last year.

The father was jailed for four-and-a-half years and the mother for three-and-a-half years.

Outstanding Contribution to Equality and Diversity - PC James Elliott

PC Elliott was awarded for his contribution to equality and diversity working alongside faith communities in Bradford. He has worked tirelessly to educate people about cyber crime and knife crime, as well as breaking down barriers and stereotypes.

Student Officer of the Year Award - PC Joshua Jackson

PC Jackson only joined the force two years ago, but in that time he has made a real difference to the community he serves. He was described as dedicated and committed and as an officer that is always willing to help.

Sharon Beshenivsky Trophy – PCSO of the Year - PCSO Lyndon Thomas

PCSO Thomas was awarded the accolade for daily going above and beyond helping to tackle crime and antisocial behavior in Bradford.

Ian Broadhurst Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Roads Policing - PC Darren Parkinson

PC Parkinson led an operation to tackled organised crime using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) on roads across the Kirklees district. Since the operation started in April 2017, 403 wanted people have been arrested, 152 vehicles have been seized with no insurance and 103 fixed penalty notices given.

Colin Cramphorn Trophy for Contribution to Neighbourhood Policing - PS Ben Doughty

PS Doughty went above and beyond his duty to create the community safety warden team to protect elderly residents and discuss any concerns they had. As a result the district has seen a fall in crime.

Solving Problems with Partners Award - PS Emma Rowbottom

PS Rowbottom set up the "Tackle It" project to work with prisoners at HMP Wealstun who had been perpetrators of domestic abuse. The operation encouraged inmates to address their offending and have a more positive outlook to reduce re-offending.

Special Constable of the Year Award - SSO Andrew Bradshaw

SSO Andrew Bradshaw was recognised for his hard work and dedication shaping future generations of Citizens in Policing and ensuring that the highest levels of service are provided to the community.

Tutor Constable of the Year Award - PC Michael Skinner

PC Skinner has been tutoring student officers for over 16 years. He was praised for his the dedication, commitment and professionalism to the role.

Volunteer of the Year Award - Chaplain Ismail Syed

Mr Syed has been recognised for his commitment to the Leeds chaplaincy over the past year, devoting hundreds of hours to providing a hands-on approach in support of the welfare of front-line officers.

Police Bravery Award - PC Sanya Shahid

PC Shahid thew herself n front of a stolen car to save a child during a police chase in Leeds city centre. The fearless officer, who is up for a National Police Bravery Award, was travelling in the passenger seat of a marked police car as it chased the vehicle, which then mounted a pavement in an attempt to escape and trapped the 10-year-old boy against a wall by a shop.

PC Shahid sprinted from the car to the BMW and jumped in front to prevent the boy from being crushed.

By this point, the offending driver had got out the car and was fleeing on foot, but the car was still moving and PC Shahid continued to shield the child from further injury.

Team of the Year – Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team

The team have been awarded for their outstanding performance, demonstrating an amazing work ethic and determination to deal positively with criminals, which has received excellent results.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Detective Inspector Ian Bryar

DI Bryar has been responsible for seizing over £7 million worth of drugs of the streets of West Yorkshire and tackling organised crime. He was recognised for his outstanding commitment, dedication and professionalism throughout 30 years’ service.