A1(M) traffic: Long delays and road closure in Yorkshire after vehicle crashes into central reservation

National Highways Yorkshire warned drivers to expect delays of 30 minutes in both directions on approaching the incident, with West Yorkshire Police on the scene.
It initially tweeted about the “serious collision” at approximately 6am this morning, warning drivers that the A1M was closed in both directions.
The northbound carriageway has now reopened, with two of its three lanes in operation.
However, the southbound carriageway remains closed as authorities recover the vehicle and clear the road - with drivers being diverted.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey,” National Highways advised.
Diversion Details
Southbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol
Exit at J45 and at the roundabout (Grange Moor Roundabout) take the third exit on to the A659.
At the next roundabout (Wattle Syke Roundabout) take the first exit on to West Woods Road.
Follow this road to the junction with Thorner Road and turn left. At the T-junction turn right on to Paradise Way.
Remain on this road to Bramham Crossroads Roundabout (J44 of A1(M)). Take the second exit to re-join the A1(M) southbound.