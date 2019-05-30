Activity centre plan for former Yorkshire police headquarters ‘could be a done deal’

Residents fear a controversial scheme to convert the former North Yorkshire Police headquarters into an activity centre could be a “done deal”, despite raising thousands of pounds to fight the plans and hire a barrister to represent them at a crucial meeting today.

Plans by the adventure holiday firm PGL to turn Newby Wiske Hall into a children’s residential training centre, with up to 550 guest bed spaces, along with 17m zipwires, giant swings and obstacle courses in the grounds, have sparked nearly 400 objections, against just seven in support.

The planning application should be finally decided today

John Buglass, from the Newby Wiske Action Group (NWAG), said some villagers were so concerned they were losing sleep and the past two years had been “like the sword of Damocles” hanging over them.

The site is said to have been sold to PGL for £2.5m, subject to planning consent.

NWAG says the proposals will affect 60 per cent of the conservation area and create a traffic hazard, with dozens of coaches trying to negotiate narrow lanes to transport more than 500 children on change-over day.

Campaigners also claim the activities, which will run into the evenings, will create “unacceptable” levels of noise pollution and say the plans will see wildlife displaced from a “woodland haven”.

Applications for change of use and listed building consent are both recommended for approval at Hambleton District Council ‘s planning committee today.

The fascinating stories of the abandoned towns that lie beneath the Ribbleshead viaduct

Fountains Abbey makes it onto bucket list of best British experiences

Mr Buglass said: “There are a lot of people who are convinced it will go through regardless. It feels like a done deal, a fait accompli.

“Councillors need to look at the bigger picture, the impact on the community and not just these desperate tick-box politics about creating jobs. Look at the people in the community you should actually be serving. How will you be serving them by imposing this disruption on them?”

Over the past two-and-a-half years, the community has raised more than £16,000 for specialist reports and legal advice.

However, Mr Buglass said: “Every objection we raise is just dismissed – you feel like you are shouting in a hurricane.”

PGL claims more than 100 jobs will be created and a report to councillors says generating jobs in the rural economy is a “significant public benefit”, but Mr Buglass stated “there is something like five unemployed people in the three nearest villages”.

The report said that the “less than substantial harm” caused to heritage assets “would be outweighed by the public benefits”.

NWAG was last year awarded legal costs against the council over flawed planning procedures and today’s meeting was delayed two months after people could not find a report on the council’s website.

Even if they lose, it may not be the end of the road as objectors say they will explore the possibility of a judicial review.

PGL declined to comment.