Adam Chadwick murder: Family take to Leeds streets in search for justice

A family’s search for justice took them back today to the Leeds neighbourhood where their nightmare first began 10 years ago.

Adam Chadwick was 20 years old when he was shot during a struggle with unknown intruders at his sister’s home in Clifton Mount, Harehills, at around 10.40pm on June 24, 2008.

Adam Chadwick's daughter, Ruby, joined her grandparents in Harehills today as a fresh appeal was made for information about his murder. Pictures: Simon Hulme

His injuries proved too serious and he was pronounced dead in hospital two days later.

Those responsible are yet to be identified, but the family remain resolute in their determination to find answers.

Adam’s dad, Martin Chadwick, said: “We’re still looking for justice, we still need that closure. We need to keep trying to get these people and fetch them to justice. We’re trying whatever we can.”

Paul Jackson, right, presents a cheque for 6,700 to the Adam Chadwick Fund 4 Sport. He began fundraising locally after reading about the family's loss.

It was for this reason that the family spoke from their hearts when they were interviewed for a new video appeal which was broadcast on a mobile display vehicle at various locations in and around Harehills today.

Clutching a handful of flyers carrying details of the latest police appeal, he said: “You just try and put your feelings out there. It just really hard. I got asked the question ‘what would you if they caught the killers?’ I think I would probably just collapse to the floor.”

The pain still felt by Martin and wife Jackie is compounded by seeing their granddaughter growing up without her dad.

Martin and Jackie Chadwick with granddaughter Ruby, who was just three years old when Adam was killed.

Ruby, now 13, had turned three only the day before Adam was shot.

“I think that’s the biggest part that tears us in pieces, more than anything else,” Jackie said. “She’s the double of him and she’s got his ways.”

Urging anyone with information to come forward, she said: “We need those people responsible to pay for what they’ve done. They’ve robbed us of a son and Ruby of a father.”

Jackie Chadwick and her granddaughter, Ruby, are interviewed by TV crews.

Martin added: “We’ve had 10 years of hell. Can we now have final closure because someone comes forward?”

Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Call 0800 555 111 in confidence.