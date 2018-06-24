Adam Chadwick murder: Leeds detective renews appeal 10 years on from Harehills shooting

The detective leading the investigation into the murder of Leeds man Adam Chadwick says he believes people within the community have crucial information.

Father-of-one Adam was 20 when he was shot in the head during a struggle with unknown intruders at the door of his sister’s home in Clifton Mount at around 10.40pm on June 24, 2008.

His injuries proved too serious and he was pronounced dead in hospital two days later.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “The offender is still out there. I firmly believe that there are people still within the community who know who was involved, what happened that night and why.

“It may be that 10 years ago they didn’t feel comfortable that they could come forward to the police because of loyalties to different people or due to threats or fear of intimidation.

Adam Chadwick was 20 years old when he was killed in June 2008.

“I am hopeful that those situations for those people have changed and they now feel that they are in a position to give us that vital information that will help to solve this case and give justice for Adam and his family and bring some closure to them.”

The offenders were described as three black men wearing masks and camouflage clothing.

A woman who had been with them was described as white, aged in her late twenties, around 5ft 5in tall with dark brown hair, olive skin and dark eyes.

She was wearing a baggy black fleece or cardigan over a round neck black top.

Det Supt Dunkerley said: “She was asking for someone called Michelle and I would appeal directly to this woman to come forward and speak to the police and explain what she was doing in the street that night, what was going on and who she was with.

“I firmly believe that woman has direct knowledge of what occurred and I’m hoping that her circumstances are such that she now feels comfortable that she can come forward.

“If people don’t feel they can contact the police, Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Adam’s murder and I would encourage people to ring Crimestoppers direct with that information.”

Contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their non-traceable anonymous online form.

