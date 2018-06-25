Adam Chadwick murder: “We just want justice" say parents in emotional video appeal

The family of Leeds man Adam Chadwick will take their campaign for justice to the streets today as they mark the tenth anniversary of his murder.

Despite extensive police enquiries and repeated appeals for information, those responsible for his murder in June 2008 are yet to be caught.

Martin Chadwick was 20 years old when he was shot in Clifton Mount, Harehills, in June 2008.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “It is now 10 years since Adam Chadwick was fatally shot at his sister’s address in Clifton Mount in Harehills.

“It’s 10 years where his daughter Ruby has had to grow up into a teenager without her father. The pain and suffering that Adam’s parents are still going through each day following their loss is clear to see, not knowing why and not knowing who has done it.”

A film featuring an emotional appeal from his loved ones will be broadcast on a mobile display vehicle in the area.

The parents of murder victim Adam Chadwick ask those with information to search their consciences in an emotional appeal to be broadcast for the first time today.

The film is being shown on a mobile display vehicle stationed near the scene of the fatal shooting, which happened in Harehills 10 years ago.

His mum, Jackie Chadwick, said: “The day we lost Adam, our lives were turned upside down. We know we’ll never be the same two people we were when Adam was in our lives.

“We need answers and we need the people responsible to be caught so we can have some quality of life again. We know that will be without Adam but we will have the memories we have made with him for 20 years, and those memories are the most important thing to us.

“I want anyone who does know who was involved to search their conscience and ask, if they have got kids of their own, how would they feel if this was their child?

“We just want justice for Adam and to be able to remember him as the person we loved, without the questions of who killed him and why hanging over his memory.”

Adam was 20 when he was shot in the head during a struggle with unknown intruders at the door of his sister’s home in Clifton Mount at around 10.40pm on June 24, 2008.

His injuries proved too serious and he was pronounced dead in hospital on June 26.

His dad, Martin Chadwick, said: “It is still very difficult living our lives without Adam, and we feel that loss particularly with this 10 year anniversary. We plod on and we keep going but we are going through hell some days.

“I’m sure someone knows who was involved or will have seen something that night which wasn’t quite right and that bit of information might just lead to an arrest.”

The family will be accompanying the vehicle around the area today, handing out leaflets and speaking to members of the public.

Adam’s daughter, Ruby, now 13, wore a football shirt bearing his name as she walked out onto the pitch alongside Leeds United players last month.

She was invited to be a mascot by family friend and match sponsor Neil Shackleton, director of John Adams Limited, in the hope it would prompt new leads.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use non-traceable anonymous online form on the charity's website.