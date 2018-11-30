All the winners at Leeds District Awards 2018

Dozens of police officers, volunteers and members of the public were honoured at the Leeds District Awards 2018.
Here’s the full list of all those who received an award on the night.
Uniform police officers, PCSOs and volunteers:
PC Sanya Shahid
Insp Robert Atkinson and PC Collum Hanogue
Sgt Chad Stevens, PC Bradley Christian, PC Alan Andrew, PC Tracey Hodgson, PC Elizabeth Walker, PC Neil Haywood, PCSO Stephen Mearns and Richard Banks
PCSO Jonathan Jagger and PCSO Thomas Farrar
PCSO Jessica Preston, PCSO Samantha Pemberton and PCSO Richard Coltman
Sgt Terence Brady
Special Con Usmaan Akhtar
Declan Heaton
Imran Shah
Crime awards:
Det Insp Richard Holmes, Sgt Victoria Alexander, Det Con Kate Hutton
Det Insp Richard Holmes, Det Con Kate Hutton, Det Con Michelle Pickup, Det Con Anthony Thompson, Det Con Clare Fisher and Det Con Andrew Smurthwaite
Det Sgt Nick Fisher, Det Con Julie Arnott and Det Con Rachel Jackson
Det Con Gemma Hemsley
Leeds University security:
Travis Welsh, Beverley Lawrence, Ian Crawshaw, Harry Makings, Izevbigie Sylvester, George Afrifa and Kuhbaib Rafiq
Wayne Robson and Andrew Hutton
Rachel Lancaster
Judges’ commendations:
Det Sgt Naeem Khan, Det Con David James, Det David McGee and Tonia Thomas
Det Con Rachel Jackson and Det Con Matthew Humphrys
Det Sgt David Malkin and PC Abigail Fox-Greenwood
PC Michael Wilson and PC Gary Beckett
Det Con Carmel Houghton
Det Insp Phil Jackson, Det Con Lyndsey Jolley, Det Con Richard Hodson, Investigating Officer Ruth Allison, PC Craig Stevens and Evelyn Allen
Partnerships
PC Sally Bisset
PC Neil Haywood, PC Tracey Hodgson, PC Elizabeth Walker
Police and members of the public:
Paula Daber and Kirti Tomsett
Sgt Nick Calveri, former PC Louis Fligg, Pauline Ruston and Katy Wormald
PC Jack Doyle, PC Jordan Kennedy, PC David Moore, Special Con Calam Smithson and David Peacock
PC Daniel Mahoney, Michael Dunn and Nigel Tyler
Special awards:
Det Sgt Lisa Watts
Former PC David Stephens and PC James Spencer
Rob Wilson
Leeds City Policing Team
PC Stephen Chadwick
PC Brittany Allen
PC Abigail Fox-Greenwood
Det Con Gemma Coulton and Det Con Michelle Pickup
Det Con Ray Evans
PC Daniel Tomlinson