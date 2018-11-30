All the winners at Leeds Police District Awards 2018

Dozens of police officers, volunteers and members of the public were honoured at the Leeds District Awards 2018.

Here’s the full list of all those who received an award on the night.

Det Chf Insp Richard Crinnion presents Sanya Shahid with her certificate during the Leeds District Awards 2018 as Chief Supt Steve Cotter looks on. Pictures: Ben Wheeler, West Yorkshire Police.

Uniform police officers, PCSOs and volunteers:

PC Sanya Shahid

Insp Robert Atkinson and PC Collum Hanogue

Sgt Chad Stevens, PC Bradley Christian, PC Alan Andrew, PC Tracey Hodgson, PC Elizabeth Walker, PC Neil Haywood, PCSO Stephen Mearns and Richard Banks

Chf Supt Steve Cotter presents Special Constable Usmaan Akhtar with his award.

PCSO Jonathan Jagger and PCSO Thomas Farrar

PCSO Jessica Preston, PCSO Samantha Pemberton and PCSO Richard Coltman

Sgt Terence Brady

Special Con Usmaan Akhtar

Chf Supt Steve Cotter presents Rachael Lancaster with her certificate.

Declan Heaton

Imran Shah

Crime awards:

PC Daniel Mahoney, Michael Dunn and Nigel Tyler receive their certificates from Chf Supt Steve Cotter.

Det Insp Richard Holmes, Sgt Victoria Alexander, Det Con Kate Hutton

Det Insp Richard Holmes, Det Con Kate Hutton, Det Con Michelle Pickup, Det Con Anthony Thompson, Det Con Clare Fisher and Det Con Andrew Smurthwaite

Det Sgt Nick Fisher, Det Con Julie Arnott and Det Con Rachel Jackson

Det Con Gemma Hemsley

Leeds University security:

Travis Welsh, Beverley Lawrence, Ian Crawshaw, Harry Makings, Izevbigie Sylvester, George Afrifa and Kuhbaib Rafiq

Wayne Robson and Andrew Hutton

Rachel Lancaster

Judges’ commendations:

Det Sgt Naeem Khan, Det Con David James, Det David McGee and Tonia Thomas

Det Con Rachel Jackson and Det Con Matthew Humphrys

Det Sgt David Malkin and PC Abigail Fox-Greenwood

PC Michael Wilson and PC Gary Beckett

Det Con Carmel Houghton

Det Insp Phil Jackson, Det Con Lyndsey Jolley, Det Con Richard Hodson, Investigating Officer Ruth Allison, PC Craig Stevens and Evelyn Allen

Partnerships

PC Sally Bisset

PC Neil Haywood, PC Tracey Hodgson, PC Elizabeth Walker

Police and members of the public:

Paula Daber and Kirti Tomsett

Sgt Nick Calveri, former PC Louis Fligg, Pauline Ruston and Katy Wormald

PC Jack Doyle, PC Jordan Kennedy, PC David Moore, Special Con Calam Smithson and David Peacock

PC Daniel Mahoney, Michael Dunn and Nigel Tyler

Special awards:

Det Sgt Lisa Watts

Former PC David Stephens and PC James Spencer

Rob Wilson

Leeds City Policing Team

PC Stephen Chadwick

PC Brittany Allen

PC Abigail Fox-Greenwood

Det Con Gemma Coulton and Det Con Michelle Pickup

Det Con Ray Evans

PC Daniel Tomlinson