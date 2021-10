Durkar Lane.

Following complaints by residents, police targeted the 30mph-limit Durkar Lane in Durkar for two-and-half hours during a recent evening.

Of the 627 vehicles that passed, 231 were travelling between 31 and 35mph.

Fifty-two were clocked between 36 and 40mph, while 12 were going at 41mph or more.