Amber Deakin: Two men charged after 18-year-old woman died in Yorkshire crash

Two men have been charged in relation to a fatal crash which killed an 18-year-old woman in Yorkshire.

Mother-of-one Amber Deakin died following the crash in Baildon on January 3, 2023.

She was in a silver Vauxhall Vectra which overturned on Baildon Road near Pasture Road shortly before midnight. A total of five people were injured in the crash, but Amber sadly died.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed it has now charged two people with death by dangerous driving in connection with the crash.

A statement from the force said: “Jordan Spalding, 23, of Wharncliffe Crescent and Shakeel Ahmed, 28, of Moresby Road, have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the road traffic collision on Baildon Road on January 3 2023.

“18-year-old Amber Deakin died in the collision. Spalding and Ahmed have been bailed to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on October 8, 2024.”