Anger as Yorkshire residents 'going on holiday' call police demanding M62 to reopen after HGV fire

The M62 is currently closed near Manchester by Highways England due to a HGV fire.
Emergency services are on the route to the scene.
However, the call centre said they had received a call 'demanding' officers reopen the road as the caller was going on holiday.
West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "If a motorway is closed, please don't phone us to demand that the road is opened because you're going on holiday.
"Spare a moment to think that there may have been an accident and that people involved may have been hurt and their families distressed."
Speaking to the YEP, staff added: "They wanted us to call officers at the scene to find out how long it would be for it to be re-opened."
Social media users could not believe the call was real.
One said: "How could anyone even think that?"