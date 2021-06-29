Anger as Yorkshire residents 'going on holiday' call police demanding M62 to reopen after HGV fire

The M62 is currently closed near Manchester by Highways England due to a HGV fire.

Emergency services are on the route to the scene.

However, the call centre said they had received a call 'demanding' officers reopen the road as the caller was going on holiday.

Anger as Yorkshire family 'going on holiday' call police demanding M62 to reopen after crash Stock pic.

West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "If a motorway is closed, please don't phone us to demand that the road is opened because you're going on holiday.

"Spare a moment to think that there may have been an accident and that people involved may have been hurt and their families distressed."

Speaking to the YEP, staff added: "They wanted us to call officers at the scene to find out how long it would be for it to be re-opened."

Social media users could not believe the call was real.