Appeal after gun shots fired in Huddersfield

Detectives are appealing for information after gun shots were fired in Huddersfield.

Police were called to Smiths Avenue in Marsh at 3.40pm yesterday after reports of shots being fired at a beige car from someone in a silver Ford Mondeo, which then fled the scene.

While there were no reports of injuries or damage, police have found evidence at the scene which is consistent with shots having being fired.

“I would like to appeal to the public to come forward with any information about this incident to assist with our ongoing investigation," said Det Insp Andy Naismith of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has seen the silver Ford Mondeo in the vicinity or since.

“We take any reports of firearms discharges extremely seriously and our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 13170585309.