Coroner's officers are appealing for information to trace relatives after a Huddersfield pensioner's death.

David Wood, 73, died at his home in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield on January 18.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the death.

Anyone with information about Mr Wood's relatives is asked to contact Coroner's Officer Mandy Sampson on 01924 292301.