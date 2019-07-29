Appeal for witnesses after woman seriously injured in Malton hit-and-run collision

Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run collision in North Yorkshire.

The 47-year-old victim needed treatment for a fractured ankle and bruising following the collision in Malton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision occurred on Railway Street at around 1.45am.

The car, the make and model of which is unknown but described as "small", did not stop at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could help police, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to Jamie Lord, quoting reference 12190137684.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.