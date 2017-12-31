Appeal over ram raid at Leeds Flannels store

Have your say

Shocking images have emerged of a suspected ram-raid in Leeds last night as masked men appeared to smash their way into a high-end fashion store.

Masked men appeared to target the Flannels store on Vicar Lane shortly after 8pm, driving a car into the window.

Video footage circulating online appears to show three men loading a car with goods before fleeing the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward by phoning 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More to follow.