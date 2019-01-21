Appeal to trace relatives after woman found dead in Beverley

Have your say

HUMBERSIDE Police are appealing for information to trace relatives of a 70-year-old woman found dead at her home in Beverley.

Police said Christine Valentine was found dead at her home at Wilbert Court on Thursday January 17.

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "Her death is not being treated as suspicious, however so far attempts to trace next of kin have been unsuccessful."

Anyone who can help is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 2 of January 17.