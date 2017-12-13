Appeal to trace victim of street robbery in Leeds

Have your say

Police are looking for the victim of a street robbery in the city centre.

The incident was picked up on CCTV which showed a man being forced to hand over money at knifepoint by four men.

It happened Mark Lane at about 1.30am on Friday.

A 16-year-old male was arrested away from the scene on suspicion of robbery. He was interviewed and later released without charge.

PC Adrian Bromley, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are keen to identify the victim shown in the CCTV image so that we can progress the investigation, and we hope he will recognise himself and come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 3279 Bromley at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170572695.