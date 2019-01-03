Are these the worst examples of bad parking in Leeds?
These are the photos you sent in of some of the worst examples of parking in Leeds.
Drivers parked on pavements, blocking junctions and in one case sideways across multiple spaces, these are just some of the most flagrant examples you sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post of poor parking. Have you seen some dodgy drivers and pretty perilous parking? Send in your photos to yorkshire.digital@jpress.co.uk or join the Leeds Crime Facebook Group.
More pavement parking in Leeds. Photo: Nicky Brookes
This match day parking in Holbeck is truly shocking. Captured on Elland Road/Tilbury Road junction during a Leeds United game. The orange Skoda is literally parked across the junction. Photo: Kim Grimstead