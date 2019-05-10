Armed police and counter-terror officers called to Yorkshire ferry port for emergency drills

Marauding terrorists were tackled by Yorkshire counter-terror police as they tested their response to a potential hostage situation.

A simulation terrorist attack took place at a port in Humberside this week.

Armed police resolve the simulation hostage situation. (Photo: Counter Terrorism Policing North East).

First responders from the emergency services dealt with the terrorists before resolving a siege situation involving a large number of hostages.

Suspects were then detained and the wounded rescued.

Led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the exercise involved participants from a number of agencies, including regional police forces, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

It was one of a number of national counter-terrorism exercises which routinely take place throughout the UK under the Government’s rolling exercise programme.

They form part of the legal obligation of the emergency services and partner agencies to prepare and practice for major incidents under the Civil Contingencies Act.

Detective Superintendent Matt Davison is the Regional Coordinator for Protect and Prepare at the Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

He said: “Exercises such as this are an important opportunity for us to test our skills and tactics and make sure that our multi-agency plans are as effective as they can be in managing incidents and keeping our communities safe.

“It’s vital we train together for incidents of this nature and learn as much as possible from the range of challenges they present.

"All partners are fully committed to ensuring we are thoroughly prepared should the worst happen in our area.

“We’d like to thank local businesses and the community for their patience and cooperation and for the support we’ve received from our partners who assisted us in hosting this exercise (Associated British Ports and P&O). We’re really pleased with the dedicated and professional response to the incident by all those taking part.

“We will now look to carry out a full debrief along of the exercise alongside our partners to make sure we capture any additional learning and incorporate it into our major incident plans.”

