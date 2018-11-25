Armed police arrest two people in Huddersfield after reports of gunshots fired at business in Lockwood Road

Armed police have arrested two people after reports of gunshots being fired from a business in Huddersfield.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene in Lockwood Road following reports of shots being fired at 10.45am today.

A man and a woman were arrested from the premises and are being in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman said: "No-one was injured and physical evidence of a firearm being discharged is yet to be confirmed.

"Firearms officers contained the scene while the premises were searched but cleared the property and stood down shortly before 3pm."

A road closure remains place in Lockwood Road until the scene can be forensically examined.

First West Yorkshire has warned passengers that some services are being diverted.

The 308, 310, 315 and 324 are being diverted by Newsome Road and Lockwood Scar.

The police spokesman added: "Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and local officers are conducting patrols of the area and linking with community representatives to provide necessary reassurance."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked contact Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting log number 664 of November 25.