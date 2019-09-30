Armed police called and roads closed as woman shot in West Yorkshire

A woman has been shot in a targeted attack in West Yorkshire.

At about 11.25pm on Sunday, September 29 police were called to reports of shots fired at Barkerend Road in Bradford.

Armed officers went to the scene.

A woman in her fifties was found with suspected gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Her condition is currently described as stable.

Road closures remain in place around the Killinghall Road area today to allow for enquiries to continue.

A West Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: "Enquiries suggest this was a targeted attack.

"Extra patrols will be operating in the area today to provide reassurance to the community."

