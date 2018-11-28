Armed robber in skeleton mask fled Bradford newsagents after owner's dog lunged at him

An armed robber wearing a skeleton mask left a Bradford newsagents empty handed after the owner's dog lunged at him.

West Yorkshire Police today released details of the attempted robbery as they appealed for witnesses.

A man armed with a hammer had entered J&R Newsagents in Little Horton Lane at around 8pm on November 22 and made demands for cash.

The suspect left empty handed after the store owner’s dog lunged at him, a force spokesman said.

The robber is believed to be an Asian man, who is around 5ft 10in and of slim build.

He was wearing black clothing with a black hood up and was wearing a black material mask with a skeleton face.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information which may assist is asked to contact Bradford District CID," the spokesman said.

Call 101, quoting crime reference 13180587116, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.