Armed robbers target Grimsby pharmacy

Armed robbers targeted a pharmacy in Grimsby.

The offence happened in Chelmsford Avenue at about 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Two men, aged 39 and 50, from Grimsby, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in custody, police said.