Army bomb disposal team called to Calderdale after reports of a grenade on riverbed

The bomb disposal team in Hebden Bridge (Picture: Calderdale Council Community Wardens)

Emergency Services were called to Hebden Bridge on Sunday after they received reports of the explosive device.

Officers from Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing teams, Calderdale Council Community officers were also called as road closures and evacuations were put in place.

The army unit were called from their base in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 3.26pm on Sunday August 15 police were contacted by a member of the public who found what appeared to be a grenade in the river off Old Gate, Hebden Bridge.

Officers contacted the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who attended and removed the item.

The item was taken away by EOD for safe disposal," the army's bomb disposal unit explained.

The specialist EOD army unit is responsible for counter terrorist bomb disposal and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), the recovery and safe disposal of conventional munitions.