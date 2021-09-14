Army veteran and Barnsley FC fan, 60, named as victim of fatal town centre assault

Graham Linstead

Graham Linstead, 60, from Wombwell, was attacked while walking home on the night of Saturday September 4 on Pitt Street West.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries four days later.

Ricky Braithwaite, 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley, was arrested shortly after the incident and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. He was bailed to next appear before court on October 5.

Mr Linstead served in the army and was a Barnsley FC fan. He had also managed local league football teams.

His friend James Gale, who has set up a Gofundme appeal for his family, said: "On behalf of Graham's family we have decided that he would have wanted to bring some good and benefit for others if at all possible so we are asking for donations as way of respect to the legend that was "General G". All proceeds will be evenly distributed to three charities of his family's choice, which are Help for Heroes, Live Life Give Life and Brothers in Arms

"I know many of you will want to show just how loved this unique human being was, he was always there for anyone who needed him, he had the biggest heart I've ever known and wisdom beyond all others, plus he loved "Tarn" more than anyone else and wore his heart on his sleeve and had the manners and etiquette of a true gentleman."

A tribute from his brother Stephen read: "Graham Linstead was a true Red through and through, well known in the Courthouse, Manx, the Ponty, Wembley, and a regular on away trips. He was well known in Wombwell as manager of the Little George football team for several years. He was attacked in town whilst walking quietly home last Saturday night, and died from his injuries. One of his friends has started this appeal for his favourite charities - Graham was particularly concerned about ex-servicemen, having served himself, and men's mental health."