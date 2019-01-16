Asian jewellery stolen in Bradford house burglary

Have your say

POLICE investigating after Asian jewellery was stolen in a burglary in Bradford have released photographs of some of the stolen items.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help to trace the stolen jewellery, which was taken in a burglary at a house on Parkside Road on Tuesday January 8.

Two 16-year-old youths were arrested on Tuesday (January 15) in connection with the burglary were later released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190013898.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.