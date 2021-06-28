It was only thanks to the intervention of a concerned woman who spotted the life-threatening injuries that Blue made it to the vets in time for his life to be saved.

The RSPCA today shared details of the horrifying case as it appealed for information to help trace the owners.

Blue, a Merle greyhound, was found in Leeds with a gaping wound in his chest.

Inspector Emma Ellis said: “It appears Blue was injured following an attack by another dog and someone tried to glue the wound but did not take him for urgent veterinary treatment when he was in obvious need of help.

“Blue was very lucky to survive as the injury was so serious and he was losing a lot of blood.”

The animal welfare charity said a woman had spotted the wounded Merle greyhound walking with a young male in The Clearings estate, Belle Isle, on the evening of Thursday June 16.

The woman said she could see the dog was severely injured and asked where he was taking the pet.

Blue is currently recovering at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

He said the pet had been attacked by another dog and he was going to dump him, so she intervened.

The woman took the dog from him then rushed him to a 24-hour vets in Bradford during the early hours of Friday June 17.

The vet found the dog, whose microchip revealed he was called Blue, had a large gaping open wound of at least 30cms in his chest.

They said someone had made crude attempts to glue the skin back together.

It appears the wound had been the result of a dog attack so he underwent emergency surgery.

The vet stitched the skin back together and Blue is currently recovering at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ms Ellis is investigating the case and is keen to find the person responsible for leaving Blue with the life-threatening injury.

The microchip found by the vets was registered to owners in Hartlepool - but they claimed they had sold the dog 18 months earlier.

“I am keen to find the owner of Blue and am appealing for anyone who knows to get in touch,” Ms Ellis said.

“He is very distinctive looking and I am confident someone will know who he belongs to and believe he possibly lived near to the area where he was found.“

The woman who rescued Blue described the young man as being white, tall and in his early 20s, with dark hair. He was wearing a blue coat and dark tracksuit bottoms.