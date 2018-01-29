Attacker 'kicked dog' and pushed its owner as they walked in village near York

Police are investigating reports that a man kicked a dog and pushed its owner as they walked through a village near York.

The alleged assault happened near All Saints Church in Church Lane, Huntington, at around 12.50pm on Wednesday last week.

North Yorkshire Police today said that the victim, a man in his fifties, had been out walking his dog along a path near the church when another man kicked the dog and pushed him.

A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about a man that may have been seen in the area around the time of the alleged incident."

The man, who was thought to be in his 40s, is described as white, about 5ft 10in and of a slim to medium build.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket and light blue jeans and he spoke with a southern accent.

Anyone with information is asked to email nikki.jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 425 Jackson.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180013485.