Attempted murder at Skipton supermarket

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at an Aldi supermarket in North Yorkshire this afternoon.

The store on Keighley Road has been cordoned off following the attack just before 3.30pm today (Thursday).

The suspect, who is aged in his 40s, was detained by staff before being arrested by the police and is now in custody for questioning. The victim, who is believed to be aged in her early 30s, is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote reference number NYP-21122017-0274 when providing details about this incident.