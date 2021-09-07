Axe-carrying Hull man Lewis Skelton was shot dead by police after Tasers had no effect, inquest hears

Lewis Skelton

Lewis Skelton, 31, was shot in Hull after he failed to respond to officers’ instructions to stop, a hearing in the city heard on Tuesday.

Giving the jury an overview of what happened to Mr Skelton, assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff explained that Humberside Police received three 999 calls on November 29 2016, saying a man was walking down Holderness Road carrying an axe like a “hatchet”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Longstaff said that, although no witnesses saw Mr Skelton threaten anyone, he was described as “walking with purpose” and police in command feared he “might have an intended target” and was heading towards a busy area of Hull.

Armed police were deployed and two officers caught up with him on Caroline Place.

Mr Longstaff said: “You will be told that the officers identified themselves as armed police to Lewis who ignored their instruction to stop and stand still.”

The coroner said that, when Mr Skelton ran from the officers, one of them discharged his Taser “with no discernible effect”.

He said Mr Skelton continued to move away from the officers with the Taser wires and cartridges trailing behind him.

The second officer shouted another warning and discharged his Taser which also had no effect, the coroner said.

Mr Longstaff said Mr Skelton continued at “jogging pace” onto Francis Street where he was approaching a group of workmen.

He said the first officer to use his Taser thought there was an immediate threat to the workmen in the street and “decided that it was necessary for him to use his firearm - a Glock pistol”.

The coroner told the jury that the officer shot him in the right-hand side of his back and Mr Skelton stumbled but did not stop, with the axe swinging in his arms as he moved.

He said the officer then fired a second shot, after delivering another warning, which stopped Mr Skelton and the two officers moved in to restrain him.

The coroner said the jury will hear how Mr Skelton continued to struggle as the officers and paramedics tended to his injuries.

He died later in hospital.