Axe-wielding robber forced victim to strip and stole £20 in Hull

An axe-wielding robber squeezed his hands around his victim's neck before forcing him to strip naked and stole just £20.

Twenty-year-old Meluleki Mpofu, also known as ‘EMZ’, has been jailed for six years after also snatching the man's mobile phone and assaulting him during the "undignified ordeal".

He was sent to prison after a trial at Hull Crown Court following the offences at a house in Cave Street, Hull, on Saturday May 26 last year.

Detective Constable Kim Blackburn, from Hull CID, said: "This was a very frightening experience for the victim in this case who was subjected to intimidation, threatened, and put through a extremely undignified ordeal all for the sake of a small amount of money and a phone.

"I feel the length of sentence imposed by the court is a fair reflection on Mpofu's behaviour that day. Hopefully his time in prison will make him realise that behaving in the way he did is unacceptable and can have a lasting effect on a victim."

Humberside Police said that Mpofu threatened the man with an axe and "squeezed his hands around his neck before forcing the victim to strip naked saying he would shave his head if he didn’t pay up".

But the victim escaped the address and called the police.

Officers went to the house and arrested Mpofu.

Mpofu, who is from Somalia, was given a four-year restraining order, has been told to hand over a number of knives including the axe, to be destroyed, and has been ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge to support other victims of crime.