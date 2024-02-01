B1210 Collison: Humberside Police appeal for witnesses after man left with 'life-threatening' injuries

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision left a 19-year-old pedestrian with injuries that are thought to be “life-threatening”.

On Tuesday (Jan 30), there were reports of a collision on the B1210 Habrough Road, Immingham between the junctions of Brocklesby Avenue and Calder Close at around 8.50 pm.

Humberside Police believe a white Volkswagen LT35 van was travelling towards Immingham before colliding with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment with injuries believed to be “life-threatening”.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink, driving whilst unfit through drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving.

The man remains in police custody while enquiries continues.