North Yorkshire Police confirmed the closure of the B1222 Bishopdyke Road at Sherburn in Elmet at 8.12am on Tuesday, December 28.
Officers warned it is likely due to remain closed for the rest of the morning.
Drivers have been warned to plan alternative routes.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Road Closure B1222, Sherburn in Elmet
"We are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Bishopdyke Road, Sherburn.
"The road is fully closed and is likely to remain closed for the rest of the morning.
"Please plan alternative routes if you are planning on using this road".
