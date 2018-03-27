Badger killed by dogs and sett damaged in two separate incidents near Hull

Police are investigating two incidents of harm to badgers in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police say someone caused damage to a badger sett near Newport, Brough on March 13 and the incident was reported to them the following day.

A second incident was reported on March 20 where several people were involved in killing a badger with dogs at Ousefleet near Goole at around 1am.

Officers are now asking for the public to come forward, via 101, with information relating to either incident and also if they saw four people acting suspiciously in the area the night the badger sett was damaged.