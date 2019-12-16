Barnsley FC's former assistant head coach Tommy Wright found guilry of accepting bribe

The former assistant head coach of Barnsley Football Club has been found guilty of accepting a bribe of £5,000 to leak commercial information about players.

Tommy Wright, 53, was handed an envelope of cash during the course of an undercover investigation by Daily Telegraph reporter Claire Newell into corruption in football in 2016.

Tommy Wright during his time at Barnsley.

Wright, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, denied wrongdoing but was convicted of two charges of receiving or accepting a bribe in contravention of the Bribery Act 2000 at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Football agent Dax Price, 48, of Sittingbourne, Kent, was also found guilty of two charges of offering or promising a bribe contrary to the same act.

The jury had deliberated for just under 32 hours before returning their majority verdicts on Wright and Price.

Last week, jurors also convicted another football agent, Giuseppe "Pino" Pagliara, 64, of Bury, Greater Manchester, of two charges of offering or promising a bribe.

Following the verdicts, Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC thanked the jury and indicated he intends to sentence the defendants in the new year.