Barrister says serious disruption to Leeds murder trial over 80 degree courtroom temperature is 'simply not acceptable'

Soaring courtroom temperatures meant proceedings in a high-profile Leeds murder trial were brought to a premature close for the second day in a row.

A leading barrister described the disruption to the trial over the shooting of Christopher Lewis as "simply not acceptable."

It was reported on Tuesday how jurors were sent home early due to "oppressive" temperatures during the opening of the case.

Six men are on trial at Leeds Crown Court over the 24-year-old's death outside his home on Reginald Street on August 1 last year

Jurors were sent home early again after one lawyer said the defendant he was representing was "extremely fatigued" in the court dock.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, told counsel in the trial that a thermometer gave a reading of 80 degrees when it was moved to the dock.

Mark George QC, representing murder accused Denzil Brown (Senior), said: "This issue made it in to the Yorkshire Post.

"It is the sort of thing that is happening more and more often and it is simply not acceptable.

"The reality is that a major trial is being seriously disrupted.

"Here we are on the third day of the trial and we have yet to hear evidence."

The judge said things were "being done at the highest level" to get the heating problem under control.

Earlier in the day, barristers, including prosecutor Dafydd Enough QC, were allowed to remove wigs and gowns during the court proceedings to help them cope with the uncomfortable conditions.

Fans have been brought in to the courtroom to help cool down the temperatures.

The jury of seven women and five men has been allowed breaks either side of the lunch adjournment.

The first witness, West Yorkshire Police officer Edward Compton, removed his jacket and rolled up his sleeves as he gave evidence in the witness box.

Proceedings were brought to a close around 3.30pm, half an hour after the officer took to the stand.

He will continue to give evidence on Thursday morning.