Biker dies after serious crash in Bradford

A biker has died following a crash in Bradford on Friday night.

The crash, involving a white, black and orange coloured KTM Duke 390cc motorbike, happened at 7.11pm on Friday in Clayton Road.

The bike was travelling towards the village of Clayton, along Clayton Toad when it crashed into a traffic island.

The biker sadly died as a result of his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Bradford on Friday evening (10 May).

"The incident happened at 7.11pm on Clayton Road and involved a white, black and orange coloured KTM Duke 390cc motorcycle.

"The motorcycle was travelling towards the village of Clayton along Clayton Road when it was in collision with a traffic island.

"The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

"Any witnesses to the incident and in particular the movement of the motorcycle before the incident are asked to call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 1527 of 10 May."