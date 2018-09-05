Biker escapes from bid to steal motorcycle while he is riding along a road in Hull

A motorcyclist managed to flee after an attempt to steal his machine while he was riding it in Hull.

Humberside Police says it is hunting two other motorbike riders and two pillion passengers following the incident on Boothferry Road near the Tesco petrol station at around 8pm on August 28.

A spokesperson said the suspects’ bikes pulled up on either side of the victim and they started kicking the motorbike shouting for him to get off but he managed to ride away.

One of the bikes was a red moped with LED lights on it and no number plate. The other was a black, yellow, and green ‘crosser’ bike which also didn’t have a number plate and had a torch taped to the front as a headlight.

One of the riders was wearing a black helmet, the other a white one. They and their passengers were all wearing dark clothing.

If you saw the bikes or the suspects or have any information contact 101 quoting log 610 of 28/08/18 and the term ‘Operation Yellowfin’.