Birkby house fire: Shahid Mohammed found guilty of murdering eight people

Shahid Mohammed has been found guilty of murdering eight people, including five children and three adults, in a house fire in Birkby, Huddersfield in 2002

The jury at Leeds Crown Court have this afternoon found Mohammed, 37, guilty of murdering eight members of the Chisti family 17 years ago following a bitter dispute, following a four-week trial.

The eight family members who died were 35-year-old Nafeesa Aziz, her five young daughters - Tayyaba Batool, three, Rabiah Batool, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and Najeeba Nawaz, six months; Nafeesa Aziz's brother, Mohammed Ateeq-ur-Rehman, 18, and their mother, Zaib-un-Nisa, 54

Several men who were involved in the setting of the fire were convicted for their parts in the deaths in a trial in 2003, but Mohammed was not part of those proceedings as he had skipped bail to travel to Pakistan.

He was extradited back to the UK last year in order to face charges.

He has also been found guilty of a single count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Mohammed will be sentenced on Wednesday.

