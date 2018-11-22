Bodies found just off Woodhead pass in search for missing mum and son

Police searching for a missing woman and her five-year-old son have found two bodies near a reservoir near Woodhead Pass.

Earlier in the day, officers found Emma Sillett's car near a reservoir in Tintwistle, Derbyshire.

Emma Sillett and her son Jason Spellman were reported missing on Tuesday.

Police located the Peugeot 308 near Valehouse reservoir, just a short drive from the McDonald's restaurant in Hattersley, Greater Manchester, where Ms Sillett was last seen on Tuesday lunchtime.

It is also only three miles from her home in the village of Dinting, Glossop.

The 41-year-old mother - described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, and of slim build with straight brown hair - is believed to be with her young son Jenson Spellman.

According to reports, he has not been seen by staff at Simmondley Primary School since Tuesday morning.

Police said further searches were taking place in the area where the car was found.

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet, of Derbyshire Constabulary said: “At 11.35pm on Tuesday, November 20, we received a call to report Emma Sillett and Jenson Spellman as missing.

“Since then extensive enquiries have been carried out by police and external agencies to locate 41-year-old Emma and five-year-old Jenson safe and well.

“After a detailed search by specialist officers, it is with great sadness, that the bodies of what are believed to be Emma and Jenson were located at Valehouse Reservoir earlier today.

“At this time our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area for some time to come.

“Whilst the investigation is in its early stages we have no indication that any other person is involved in their deaths. Further enquires are ongoing to establish the full facts of the case.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my own condolences, as well as those of every officer in Derbyshire, to the family and friends of Emma and Jenson.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to ask the media and public that the family’s privacy is respected at this time and that the investigation is allowed to continue unobstructed.

“Anyone who has information that may assist in our enquiries should contact Derbyshire police directly on the non-emergency 101 number, via the force Facebook and Twitter accounts or, in an emergency always ring 999."