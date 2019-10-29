Body found at popular Yorkshire holiday beach

Have your say

The body of a woman has been found on a beach in a popular tourists destination.

The body was found on the beach at Flamborough Head, near Bridlington, this morning (Tuesday, October 29).

Officers from Humberside Police were called by a member of the public at around 9.40am to an area of the beach, near to the lighthouse.

It was initially reported the body was that of a man, however the force said it is now understood to be that of a woman.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

A statement by the police force said: "Enquiries are in their very early stages."