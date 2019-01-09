Body found in Harrogate: Police called out to Bilton

Have your say

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after a body was found in a communal area in the Bilton area of Harrogate.

Officers were called to Woodfield Road at around 10am on Wednesday, 9 January following a sudden death of a man in his 50s. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death.

A 51-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, quoting reference 12190004942.