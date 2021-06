North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal earlier today to find Mr Gray after he left his home in York in a green Vauxhall Astra.

The sad discovery was made this afternoon.

A force spokesman said: "Officers searching for the 78 year old missing man from York, have sadly discovered a body in the River Ouse.

Roger Gray.

"The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by officers.