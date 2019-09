Have your say

The body of a man was found behind a restaurant in York city centre on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews were called to The Press Kitchen, on Walmgate, just after 8.30am.

A body was found behind The Press Kitchen in York (Photo: Google)

They notified North Yorkshire Police after the body was found at the rear of the restaurant.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.

