Body of a woman found in River Ouse

A body of a woman has been found in the River Ouse.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the River Ouse near Terry Avenue in York at around 7.45am on Friday, April 26.

A member of the public spotted the body in the river and reported it.

The body, believed to be that of an elderly woman, was recovered from the water by emergency services.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not consider the death suspicious.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to confirm her identity.

This death follows York Central MP Rachael Maskell's call for an inquiry into river safety following four deaths in two weeks in the city's rivers.

The MP said: "Following a tragic fortnight on the river, I am calling for a new inquiry into river safety in York, involving all the relevant agencies, so that residents and visitors can be kept safe by the water.

"There is always more that can be done, and I expect the council to respond positively to my call.”

