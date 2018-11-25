Bomb squad called to reports of 'explosive' device on Yorkshire beach

Bomb disposal experts and the Coastguard were called to reports of a possible 'ordnance' on a Yorkshire beach today.

HM Coastguard Hornsea were paged by Humber CGOC after reports of possible ordnance on the beach South of Hornsea.

The Coastguard were called out to the device. Photo: HM Coastguard

The team responded to the area and conducted an initial search and quickly located the item.

A number of photographs and a grid reference were obtained and passed to Humber CGOC and Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts.

A cordon was put in place around the object until EOD officers arrived.

It turns out that the device was one which would have been used to slow the descent of explosives from aircraft, but it didn't actually contain explosives itself.

It didn't have any explosives attached, so was removed from the beach and disposed of.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "On this occasion the object was found to be part of a retardation device used to slow the descent of explosives from low flying aircraft.

"The device was found not to have any explosive attached and was removed from the beach for safe disposal.

"We would always ask that if you find any unusual objects on the beach that they left alone and dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

"We would like to thank all the members of public for their understanding during this incident while a section of the beach was closed."