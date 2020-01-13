Boy, 12, injured in Sheffield drive-by shooting was 'entirely innocent bystander'

A 12-year-old boy injured in a drive-by shooting in Sheffield was "an entirely innocent bystander" police have confirmed.

The boy, who was shot in the left thigh on Sunday afternoon is due to undergo surgery this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between rival gangs.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said the boy was an "entirely innocent bystander" caught up in a "shocking and horrific" incident.

He revealed the boy was standing outside shops in Northern Avenue in Arbourthorne at around 3.45pm on Sunday with three friends aged 13, 15 and 16 when he was "caught in the line of fire of a targeted attack".

He said a white Ford Focus similar to one used in the attack had been found with fire damage in Clough Road, near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football stadium, just after 6pm yesterday.

Mr Forber said: "It's imperative anyone with information about the incident speaks to an officer."

The shooting has also been described as "utterly reckless" by South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings.

Dr Billings said: “This needless violence will not be tolerated. We are determined to work together and, with all our partners, to rid Sheffield of the guns and knives that have blighted the lives of individuals and communities."

He added: “The police will have whatever resources they need to bring to justice those who threaten our communities with violence. But we need the help of the public. We need intelligence. We urge those who have information to come forward. Information can be passed anonymously through Crime Stoppers or through 101 or directly to the police.

“It is time for all of us in our different communities to make up our minds that we want an end to violence and an end to carrying weapons on our streets.”